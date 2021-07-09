Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €23.00 ($27.06) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €17.79 ($20.93) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.27.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.