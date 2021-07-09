DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $279.63

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.63 ($3.65) and traded as low as GBX 276.50 ($3.61). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.64), with a volume of 120,019 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £702.81 million and a PE ratio of -27.28.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.