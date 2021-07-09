Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,433.50 ($44.86) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.27 billion and a PE ratio of 71.53. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,401.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

