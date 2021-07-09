DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 101.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00380077 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003186 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.78 or 0.01617575 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,729,858 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

