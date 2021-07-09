Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,921,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $121,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.