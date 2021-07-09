Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.97% of LHC Group worth $120,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

