Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.13% of Herc worth $124,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $109.87 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.20.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

