Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,769 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $115,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,280,000 after acquiring an additional 48,956 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $93.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

