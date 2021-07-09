Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $119,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

