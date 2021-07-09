Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.21% of PROG worth $122,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PROG by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PROG by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in PROG by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

