Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Diversey stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $155,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

