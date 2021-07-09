Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) vs. Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Financial Survey

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) and Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Genesis Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversicare Healthcare Services 1.66% -29.08% 2.16% Genesis Healthcare -1.51% N/A -1.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diversicare Healthcare Services and Genesis Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Genesis Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.72 million 0.05 $5.16 million N/A N/A Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.01 -$58.96 million N/A N/A

Diversicare Healthcare Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Healthcare.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 nursing centers with 7,250 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

