DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 9.6% Higher

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.77. 5,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 868,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.