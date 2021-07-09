dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DMYI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE DMYI opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,885,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

