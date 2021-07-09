Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.06 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $26.06 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00391518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,358,670,859 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

