Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Domtar worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 116.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 722,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,123 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 65.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 12.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

UFS opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

