Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.51 Million

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post sales of $756.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.80 million and the lowest is $718.20 million. Donaldson posted sales of $617.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

DCI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.09. 326,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 462,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 625,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 28.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 103,597 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.