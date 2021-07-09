Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0071

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Donut has a total market cap of $852,089.94 and $188,624.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.24 or 1.00090792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.00948629 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

