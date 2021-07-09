Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.