Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.30

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 44104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

