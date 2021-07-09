DSAM Partners London Ltd Acquires New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,514. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 445.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

