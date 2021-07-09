DSAM Partners London Ltd Buys Shares of 1,290,694 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,290,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition makes up 2.5% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 4.56% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,646. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

