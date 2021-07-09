DSAM Partners London Ltd Takes $2.93 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. 19,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,632. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $78.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

