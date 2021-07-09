DSAM Partners London Ltd Trims Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

DSAM Partners London Ltd reduced its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,433 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $45.87. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,107. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.