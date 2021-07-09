Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham to C$50.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.90.

Shares of TSE DND traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,342. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.44. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

