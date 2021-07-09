Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.