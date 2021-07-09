Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 14,827 Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNCE stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

