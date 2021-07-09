Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 23,366 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLXN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of FLXN opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $386.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

