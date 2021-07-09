Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

