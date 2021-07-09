Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $613,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,344,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $366,467.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,645,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,072,064 shares of company stock valued at $29,932,312 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.