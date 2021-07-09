Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,327 The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 893.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $70.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

