Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 16,120 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 643,480 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 672,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $943.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.