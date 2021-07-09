DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). DZS posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. DZS has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $533.02 million, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.