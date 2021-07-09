Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $533.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock worth $87,962,444. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

