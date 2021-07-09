East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

