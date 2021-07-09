Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.