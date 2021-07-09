easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.07. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,952.90.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

