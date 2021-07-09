Edify Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 14th (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Edify Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EACPU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Edify Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

EACPU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Edify Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EACPU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,023,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,104,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,089,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,296,000.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

