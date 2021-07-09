Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. Edison International also posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.