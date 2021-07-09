Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) vs. AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Financial Analysis

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and AIM ImmunoTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.70 AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 606.88 -$14.40 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -71.35% -47.24% AIM ImmunoTech -9,718.49% -23.90% -22.44%

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.25%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.73%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, and HIV. The company also provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

