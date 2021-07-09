Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0275 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $162,209.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00400193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,824,846 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

