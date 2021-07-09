Elamachain Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $2.04 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00055601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.33 or 0.00900625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,452,060 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

