Electrocomponents’ (ECM) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECM. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,122.60 ($14.67).

Shares of LON:ECM traded up GBX 23.06 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,061.06 ($13.86). The company had a trading volume of 977,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 38.58. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

