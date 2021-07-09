Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $125,685.30 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.72.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
