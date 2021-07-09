Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $125,685.30 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

