Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.
EFC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $797.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.
EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
