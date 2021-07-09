Emercoin (EMC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,942.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $14,942.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,777,297 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

