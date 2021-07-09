Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ERII opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 940,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,686,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock worth $23,685,541. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

