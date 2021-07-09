Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,686,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,541. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

