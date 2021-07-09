Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.45. 69,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,553. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

