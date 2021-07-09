Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,066 Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $582.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. Analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.